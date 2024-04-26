HP's Series 7 Pro monitor wants to rival reality with its colour

HQ

Monitors come in all shapes and sizes and over the years we've taken a look at a whole slew of them on our Quick Look video series. We're extending this effort further today by turning our attention to HP's Series 7 Pro monitor, which is a device that aims to provide a visual experience like near nothing else.

This display is 4K UHD-enabled. Pretty standard these days, right? Well, the 2000:1 contrast ratio, the IPS Black and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and the 98% Display P3 color gamut are all where this monitor takes its visuals to the next step. Granted, this level of visual performance comes at a price, which is why this 31.5-inch screen clocks in at near to $900.

To learn more about the HP Series 7 Pro 4K Thunderbolt 4 Monitor, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, for our very own Magnus' thoughts and opinions on the device.