HP unveils the new HyperX OMEN MAX 16 at CES and calls it "the world's most powerful gaming laptop"

"Designing for the future of work" is the motto under which HP has unveiled its new product range at CES 2026. From AI keyboards to its new generation of laptops, among others.

As we're acquainted with their previous line-ups at Gamereactor, the HyperX OMEN MAX 16 stands out above all, as it's the first gaming laptop to emerge from the recent unification of the OMEN and HyperX brands, dubbed "the world's most powerful gaming laptop", with a fully internal cooling system. Its components include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processor and AMD Ryzen's new generation AI processor. It also features OMEN Tempest's pro cooling system and a 16'' 240Hz WQXGA 500-nit OLED display. All with a maximum power of 300W, which is 50W and 20% more performance than the previous generation.

It's also worth mentioning that during this presentation in Las Vegas, they announced the HP EliteBoard G1a, billed as the world's first PC with integrated AI built into a keyboard, which won the innovation award during the show. Another of HP's innovations is the HP EliteBook X G2 series of laptops and the new additions to the HP Onmibook product range, HP OmniBook Ultra 14 and HP OmniStudioX. They also took the opportunity to announce the first integration of Microsoft Copilot into HP Office Print devices with HP for Microsoft 365 Copilot, which offers "document summaries, translation and intelligent organisation to help businesses work faster, smarter and more securely". On the other hand, the company wants its new computers to be part of an ecosystem of "intuitive, ergonomic and sustainable peripherals for every workspace", highlighting a pink version of the HP Tilt 720M ergonomic mouse and a compact HP 65W GaN USB-C wall charger, among others.

