HP unleashes the Omen 16 Max

HP has taken the stage at CES 2025 to reveal the Omen 16 Max, its latest flagship gaming laptop. Packed with an Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU, up to Intel Core Ultra 9 or AMD Ryzen AI 9 processors, and 64GB of DDR5 RAM, this machine promises top-tier gaming performance and cooling capabilities thanks to its OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro and Cryo Compound technologies. Gamers and hardware enthusiasts alike are eyeing this new contender as it gears up to hit the market.

