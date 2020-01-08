Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

HP talks to us about the Envy 32 at CES

At the show we got to catch up with marketing manager Tina Wang about all of the various features.

There's a lot that the HP Envy 32 has on offer. From the 31.5-inch 4K HDR display to the privacy camera, there's plenty to talk about when it comes to this device, which is exactly what we did with HP marketing manager Tina Wang in the video below.

This comes from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and we're there all week talking to various tech companies, so stay tuned for more on PC, gaming, audio, and other areas.

What features stand out here?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content