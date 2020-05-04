HP rebrands Omen and introduces new gaming PC's

HP has presented, via an online conference Gamereactor had the pleasure to attend, the new range of Omen 2020 products that were just made available, including Omen 25L and 30L, two gaming-focused desktop computers, as well as the Omen 27i Gaming Monitor, a screen with a refresh rate up to 165 Hz.

But perhaps the most surprising novelty was the change in the Omen logo. The new look, more minimalist and following current trends, leaves behind the "Tribal Mask" of the old hardware manufacturer Voodoo (it must be reminded that HP acquired the Canadian company in 2006). The idea is to simplify the brand and to reach a broader audience.

Within this new line, HP introduces the Omen 25L and 30L, two tower computers sporting the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics cards. These computers also have the new 10th Gen of the Intel Core i9 CPUs, as well as more cutting-edge innovations to try and mark a benchmark in gaming hardware. They are integrated into the Command Center services app, the HP gaming software space.

Omen 25L will be available starting tomorrow, May 5, at the official HP store with a minimum price of $899.99, while the 30L version, with better features, goes up to $1199.99. Soon we will have the local prices, the dates and all the details for the rest of Europe.

The Omen 27i Gaming Motor monitor, on the other hand, is designed with a Nano IPS panel, with 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate. The size is 27 inches. It begins to arrive as we speak on online stores for $ 499.99.

The conference also featured the redesigned Omen Command Center, the new interface for Omen products. This has been tweaked to include the latest events, products and news from Omen Squad, also through the app. The sections' My games, 'My Gear', 'My Services', among other developments, have been improved.

What do you think about the new Omen logo and these new gaming products?