HP Omen to launch new gaming computers with cloud gaming

HP has launched a number of new gaming computers in their Omen series.

The OMEN 17 Laptop comes with up to 13th Gen Intel i9-13900HX CPU and RTX 40 series graphics cards, while using OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for "desktop-caliber gaming".

Its also the first HP laptop to use opto-mechanical keys, which are claimed to be 25 times faster than traditional keys.

OMEN 40L and 45L Desktop computers now come with up to 13th Gen Intel i9-13900K

processor and up to NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics.

The 45L comes with external processor cooling, enabling more overclocking in the form of OMEN Cryo Chamber which HP calls "a revolutionary patented CPU cooling solution" as it houses an all-in-one liquid cooler in a separate compartment atop the case.