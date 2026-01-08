HP merges HyperX and OMEN

HQ

HP is carrying out a major reshuffle of its gaming universe by merging OMEN and HyperX under a single brand: HyperX. In practice, this means that everything from gaming PCs and monitors to keyboards, headsets, and other peripherals will be gathered under one common banner instead of two separate brands.

The goal is to make the ecosystem clearer and more cohesive - one brand, one store, one interface - whether you're buying a PC, a monitor, or accessories. For users, this mainly means a more unified design, tighter integration between devices, and fewer distinctions between "OMEN" and "HyperX" products.

Here, in a press release from HP, you can read more in detail about the merger and everything it entails.

<image>

Any concrete thoughts on this "merge"? Anyone?