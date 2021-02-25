Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
HP is acquiring the peripheral maker HyperX

The acquisition was a hefty $425 million.

HP has really made an effort to get a piece of the video game business pie with their gaming computers and peripherals under the Omen brand, but it is still not very common, especially not on consoles. Now they have taken a huge step on getting even more influence, as they have now bought the gaming peripheral company HyperX, which was previously owned by Kingston.

As HyperX is a huge maker of quality gear, the price tag was $425 million. This does, of course, mean that HyperX is getting a lot more resources and changes are we'll be seeing a whole lot more from this brand in the future.

