HP introduces the OMEN 15 as "the smallest gaming laptop"

HP rebranded its OMEN lineup a month ago with a new logo and two gaming towers, and it was just a matter of time before new gaming laptops and accessories were introduced under the new brand. This happened last week, and Gamereactor attended the presentation.

The new 2020 OMEN 15 presents itself in two models depending on the CPU. The black model sports a 10th gen Intel processor and then, for the first time, the grey laptop sports an AMD Ryzen processor. HP claims this is "the smallest gaming laptop" there is under the 1000-dollar mark, pointing out a reduction of 11% in volume compared to the previous model, which of course makes it lighter as well.

The computer configurations vary in the usual components. There are three for the Intels (two with the i7-10750H and one with the i5-10300H), and two for the AMD's (with the Ryzen 7 4800H). Then, the difference is on the 15.6 inches screens (144 Hz or 300 Hz FHD, or 4K AMOLED), the memories (8 or 16 GB), the SSD MVMe storage (256 GB to 1TB) or the Nvidia graphics (RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Max-Q or GTX 1660 Ti).

The pricing should be around $999-$1219, but HP will detail this and availability for Europe soon.

The presentation also introduced the new Pavilion Gaming 16 (a mid-tier gaming laptop) and a series of new accessories, both OMEN and HP-branded. Those were the 2.1 HP Gaming Speakers 1000, the Wireless Gaming Headset HP X1000 (the first cordless model by the manufacturer), the OMEN Dyad Earbuds (also a first for HP) or the HP X24c curved monitor. However, enthusiasts will be more interested in checking out the new OMEN Vector gaming mouse, with cutting-edge PixArt sensor and custom weights.

We'll take a deeper look at some of these products at Gamereactor, but for now, here's the introduction video for the OMEN 15: