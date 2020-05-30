HP introduces the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, for gamers and business

You're watching Advertisements

HP just announced the second generation of the Reverb VR headset, the HP Reverg G2, designed with gamers in mind. This time around, the American company worked with Microsoft and Valve to improve the features where the previous model was lacking, such as hand tracking and controller design.

The ReverbG2 is a Windows Mixed Reality HMD equipped with two new LDC panels at 2160 x 2160 resolution per eye and 90 Hz. HP claims those new lens created by Valve is mura-free and full RB for higher visual quality and performance. As with the previous model, HP hardware offers more resolution that Index, Oculus Rift S and HTC Vive Pro. Another improvement is the option to set the IDP manually, in a range from 60 to 68 mm. The new built-in speakers support Spatial Audio and two microphones with noise cancellation are also included.

In a conference attended by Gamereactor, HP said that the new headset was designed to maximize comfort. With 550 grams of weight, it fits on the head with three straps and comes with a bigger face mask cushion and fabric parts that can be detached and cleaned. The most interesting feature is that the facemask flips 90º with the headset still on, just to let you take a look at the real world for a moment.

The current Reverb is not a great device for gaming because the tracking system is bad and the controllers are ugly. HP introduced the new HP VR controllers, created by them but fully compatible with any Windows Mixed Reality device. They got rid of the trackpads and included regular A, B, X, Y buttons, and the grip button is analog and, therefore, more precise. The Reverb G2 includes four cameras for inside-out tracking (meaning no external sensors are required), but they clarified that this is the next-gen of WMS technology and guarantee 1.4 times more movement capture.

The HP Reverb G2 is coming this fall at $599 dollars and can be preordered starting today. No European release date or prices were given. Take a look at this HMD in the video and the pictures.