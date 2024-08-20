HP introduces the compact, customisable, and fancy OMEN 35L

HQ

While some of Gamereactor's editors were secretly expecting a massive, über-powerful OMEN 50L reveal for Gamescom, what HP introduced in a pre-briefing we were privy to was actually a more compact, but very interesting concept. The so-called OMEN 35L holds, wait for it, 35 litres of capacity, but the size and volume of the box isn't what looks and feels ground-breaking here.

What actually caught our attention were two specific aspects: customisability and design. The reps at hand couldn't confirm whether the recent, fabulous OMEN Transcend 14 laptop had anything to do with the fresher design here, but correct us if we're wrong, this is one of the best-looking tower PCs we've seen in a while. Elegant, not much of the generic "esport gamer" feel... but take a look by yourself and we'll save our final thoughts for our review:

Design is not just looks, and what matters most about the redesigned interior is that it improves airflow and cooling capacity coming from the OMEN 25L. And it reduces noise. And increases performance and improves cable routing and accessibility, which is always welcome.

You'll be able to equip the OMEN 35L with the latest from Intel, Nvidia, and AMD, including the GeForce RTX 4090 and the best Radeon. But what did you say about customising the computer? Well, this will be the very first fully customisable OMEN gaming PC, meaning end-to-end OMEN design and components with "amazing build quality". In other words, you'll be able to configure your whole system with compatible, OMEN-owned elements, including fans, PSU, Liquid Cooler... Yes, it's a way to own the whole business, but also to give full guarantee and support. And for those thinking about the more fashionable ways of customising their rig, it includes an optional LCS LCD display on the cooler cap to play videos or show logos through your tower window. Or the clock, if you don't have one nearby.

Peripheral maker HyperX was also at the presentation to introduce the next generation of Quadcast microphones (the Quadcast 2 and 2 S respectively) together with the Alloy Rise 75 Wireless. Gamereactor will take a look at all these products first-hand at Gamescom to tell you more about them.