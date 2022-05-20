HP has announced the Omen 16 & Victus 15

HQ

HP is pushing ahead with the very popular Omen series and yesterday they announced the new Omen 16, which houses an AMD Ryzen 6800 and an RX6650M graphics card. In the same vein, they also showed off the Victus 15, which is their slightly cheaper series than the Omen and you can find the specs for both models below.

HP Omen 16:

• Operating system: Windows 11 Home(1)

• Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800H(2a)

• Display: 16.1-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, 7 ms response time, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low

Blue Light(39)

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ support

• Memory: 16 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)

• Internal storage: 1 TB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD(15)(58a)

• Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 6650M Graphics (8 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

• Sound: Audio by Bang & Olufsen with dual speakers

• Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E (2x2)(19c) and Bluetooth® combo(26) (Supporting Gigabit data rate)(7e)

• Camera: HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital

microphones(89)

• Product weight: 5.33 lb(76)

• Keyboard: Full-size, 4-zone RGB backlit, mica silver keyboard and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology

Victus 15:

• Operating system: Windows 11 Home(1)

• Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600H(2a)

• Display: 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), micro-edge, anti-glare(39)

• Memory: 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (1 X 8 GB)

• Internal storage: 512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD(15)(58b)

• Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

• Sound: Audio by B&O with dual speakers

• Battery life:

Up to 7 hours and 30 minutes (mixed usage)(85)

Up to 11 hours and 30 minutes (video playback)(75)

Up to 8 hours and 45 minutes (wireless streaming)(80)

• Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 (2x2)(19e) and Bluetooth® combo(26) (Supporting Gigabit data rate)(7)

MU-MIMO supported

• Camera: HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital

microphones(89)

• Product weight: 5.06 lb(76)

• Keyboard: Full-size, backlit, mica silver keyboard with numeric keypad