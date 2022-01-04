HP focuses new OMEN and Victus products on desktop gaming

HQ

The (already announced) OMEN 45L Desktop, the renewed OMEN 25L Desktop, the brand-new Victus by HP 15L Desktop, and the OMEN 27u 4K Gaming Monitor are the four main products presented by HP Gaming at the Computer Electronics Show. It's a desktop gaming-focused showcase that might seem like leaving laptops and accessories aside for a different time, but one has to keep in mind that both OMEN 16 and 17 got stealthily updated, that there were other related announcements recently, and the fact that this was the first event hand-in-hand with HyperX (whose new products we cover on a different note).

The fancy tower PCs cover a whole range of solutions for gaming, from the entry level of the very first, smaller-factor Victus tower (which was so far limited to laptops), all the way to the high end of the 45-litre case, so ambitious that it comes with its own OMEN Cryo Chamber CPU cooling solution. Right in-between, the renewed OMEN 25L comes in alternative Ceramic White colour and an additional 120 mm front fan.

OMEN and HyperX, for the first time together in a presentation.

OMEN 45L Specs

The 45L will also be sold as an empty ATX case for custom builds, but here's what you can get in the box if you decide to buy one of the available configurations:



Graphics: Up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X memory or an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with all-new Infinity Cache technology



CPU: Up to the latest 12thGen Intel Core i9-12900K processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processors



RAM: Up to 64GB of HyperX DDR4 3733 MHz memory



Storage: Up to 2x 2TB WDBlack M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs on top of additional storage support for 2x 2.5 SATA SSDs and 2x 3.5" SATA HDD



Cooling: 7x CoolerMaster 120mmfans with support for ARGB lighting that can be controlled within OMEN Gaming Hub



Newer designs for HP Gaming's Victus and OMEN towers.

But coming from the already interesting OMEN 25i display, we at Gamereactor were looking forward to learning more about the newer 27-inch variant, one that besides acting as a PC monitor comes "next-gen console ready" thanks to its HDMI 2.1 interface. The OMEN 27u is indeed 4K, VRR and 144 Hz with a 1ms refresh rate while keeping vertical synchronisation via AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (No mention of Nvidia G-Sync though). It's an IPS oxide (IGZO) panel certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 and also the very first OMEN monitor with integrated speakers (into the back diamond panel, down-firing), to make it easier to play PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or the Nintendo Switch just like with a TV. Besides, the micro-bezel design is meant to enhance the multi-screen experience.