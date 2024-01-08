HP announces new Spectre x360 laptops

HQ

HP has a concept about a "PC is no longer a personal computer, but a personalized companion that anticipates your needs for more responsive and optimized experiences" and naturally sees their own new HP Spectre x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC and the HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC as the perfect tools to illustrate this.

They come with a 9 MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for video calls day or night, and just like most others these days, a dedicated AI chip that delivers built-in security features and some actually useful functions, such as walk away lock, wake-on-approach, privacy alerts etc. In addition to adaptive screen adjustments and a screen dimmer that activates when you look away to save power, as well as a variable refresh rate for immersive performance and power efficiency like your smartphone.

There is of course also AI tech included like no tomorrow. Three physical engines (CPU, GPU, and NPU) across the Intel Core Ultra 5 processors and depending on model, GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs, which are especially useful for content creation.

The 2024 Spectre laptops are the first consumer devices to feature Poly audio tuning. With Poly having decades of audio tuning experience, delivering the best voice clarity in class and enhance calls and video with Windows Studio effects, which offloads AI features like automatic framing, background blur, and "the ability to maintain eye contact onto the NPU for engaging connections".

The Spectre offer an immersive experience with up to a 2.8K OLED screen for sharper images and more vibrant colours, along with IMAX Enhanced Certification. The 16:10 aspect ratio allows you to view more content, and the display can adjust from 48 Hz to 120 Hz based on the type of content you are viewing.