HoYoverse takes a dark turn with Nodus Fall

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HoYoverse is best known for colourful titles such as Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero, but its next project appears to be heading in a considerably darker direction.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, the Chinese developer unveiled Nodus Fall, a new fantasy game. Its debut trailer showcases a more realistic and bleak world than we typically associate with HoYoverse, while the gameplay appears to draw inspiration from both Dark Souls and Monster Hunter.

Nodus Fall is being developed using Unreal Engine 5, but HoYoverse has yet to reveal many additional details. No release date was announced alongside the reveal, either. Check out the trailer below.