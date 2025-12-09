How was your year with PlayStation in 2025?

HQ

PlayStation Studios still has a couple of surprises left for us in 2025, including another look at Saros later this week, but Sony has decided to summarise your gaming-year in its ecosystem three weeks before it ends anyway.

Because this year's PlayStation Wrap-Up feature has launched today, which means you'll get a cool recap of everything you've experienced on PlayStation systems in 2025. I really like the new design, as it gives a nice overview of your most played games, favourite genres, how many hours you played, different Trophy milestones and more.

You'll also get a new avatar for going through it, even if I highly doubt it'll replace your regular one. Just click here to see your summary of 2025, and please share some fun facts about your below. You can see a part of mine in the image below.