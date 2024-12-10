How was your 2024 with PlayStation?

HQ

Last week, Jonas shared that Microsoft had opened its annual Xbox Year in Review. This is a service that shows Xbox users a lot of information about how their year within the Xbox family has been, and now it's Sony's turn.

The Japanese company has started its PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2024, which means you get to see how many games you've played, how many hours you've played certain games, the amount of trophies achieved, favourite genres and more. What makes this year's service extra fascinating is that it includes historical information from when you made your PlayStation Network account, so some of us will be able to see statistics gathered for more than a decade...

There's one problem, however, as it seems like millions of PlayStation gamers are trying to get these fun details at the same time. This has lead to continuos crashes on the site, so you might not get your summary for an hour or two.