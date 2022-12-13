How was your 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5?

HQ

We're closing in on the end of 2022, so many have started to reflect on the ups and downs that have happened throughout it. Some companies and services want to help us with this by giving us an overview of how our year has been on them. This does as usual include PlayStation, as we're now able to see what we've gone through on Sony's consoles the last 346 days (kind of, as some information isn't up to date at the time of writing).

All you have to do is follow this link, and you'll learn stuff like how many games and hours you've played, the five games you spent the most time with, how many trophies you've earned and PlayStation Plus games you've redeemed. Not only that.

You'll also get a cool new Astro Bot avatar based on your favourite genre after going through all of the sections in the wrap, which means I now have an avatar of the God of War-inspired bots found in Astro's Playroom because mine is action adventure.

What are some cool states about your year on PlayStation?