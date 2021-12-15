How was your 2021 with Switch?

HQ

Every year, companies like Spotify offer services that makes it possible to get your year summed up in a handy infographic that can easily be shared on social media to show the world what you have been listening to, watching or perhaps playing (Xbox usually offers this).

This year, Nintendo has decided to join the fun and offers a 2021 Nintendo Switch Year in Review. It's basically tons of stats of your usage, like which games you have been playing most, which months that has been most active and if you prefer handheld or docked.

Check out some examples below of what your stats will looks like. Did you get any result that surprised you?