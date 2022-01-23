How was your 2021 with PlayStation?

HQ

How long did you play PlayStation last year, what was the game you spent most time with and how many trophies did you earn? To find out this and a whole lot more couldn't be easier, as Sony has now launched PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up.

All users who have played PlayStation 4 and 5, just head head over to the link. If you haven't consented to "Full Data" collection with your PlayStation 5, you might not be able to participate in the Wrap-Up campaign. Sony also adds that:

"Users located in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australasia, India, and Russia, who have not consented to the collection of "Additional Data" from their PlayStation 4 system settings, may be unable to participate in the Wrap-Up campaign."

This service is open until February 20. Head over and get your data and feel free to share it below.