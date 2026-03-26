How to watch World Cup European qualifiers on March 26-31 live
List of broadcasters for the European qualifiers for World Cup this week.
The last stage of the World Cup qualifiers starts today Thursday March 26, with key matches for Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Poland or Turkey. In total, 16 teams play tonight, and 8 will be eliminated. On March 31, only 4 will remain, taking the last four available spots for World Cup in June.
From the 16 teams participating, 12 came from being the runners-up in the previous qualifying process: Slovakia, Kosovo, Denmark, Ukraine, Türkiye, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Wales, Albania and Czechia. Four were added because of their best results in the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League: Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.
- Italy vs. Northern Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Ukraine vs. Sweden: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Poland vs. Albania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Turkey vs. Romania:18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Slovakia vs. Kosovo: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Denmark vs. North Macedonia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Czech Republic vs. Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
At the same time, the Inter-confederation play-offs will decided the other two remaining spots in the FIFA competition this summer, also played on March 26 and 31:
- Bolivia vs. Suriname: 23:00 CET, 22:00 GMT
- New Caledonia vs. Jamaica: 04:00 CET, 03:00 GMT (of Friday)
How to watch the European qualifiers March 26-31
UEFA will broadcast all of those matches in a variety of broadcasters around the continent. Not every match may be available in all of the countries, but you will find a selection of matches via premium subscription on UEFA.TV.
In addition, these are the broadcasters in Europe that will broadcast the World Cup qualifiers in Europe:
- Belgium: VTM GO, DAZN, RTBF Auvio
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT, Arena Sport
- Bulgaria: BNT, gong.bg
- Croatia: gol
- Cyprus: CyBC, Cytavision
- Czechia: CT Sport, Sport1 TV
- Denmark: TV2 PLAY
- Estonia: ERR
- Finland: MTV Katsomo, Yle Areena
- France: lequipe.fr, TF1+
- Georgia: Channel1, Silk TV (Silknet)
- Germany: ARD Sportschau, DAZN, RTL+, ZDF sportstudio live
- Greece: alphatv, NOVA Greece
- Hungary: M4 Sport Online, TV2 Play, NET4+
- Iceland: Viaplay, Vefsjónvarp Stöd 2
- Italy: RAI PLAY, Sky Sport
- Netherlands: NOS, Ziggo Sport
- Norway: TV 2 Play
- Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport
- Portugal: RTP Portugal, Sport TV Portugal
- Republic of Ireland: RTÉ, Virgin Media Ireland
- Romania: Antena 1, CLEVER MEDIA ROMANIA, Digi Sport
- Serbia: Arena Sport, RTS Serbia
- Slovakia: STVR Sport, Sport1 TV
- Slovenia: Sportklub
- Spain: RTVE PLAY, UEFA.tv
- Sweden: Viaplay
- Switzerland: RSI, RTS, SRF, DAZN
- Türkiye: EXXEN, S Sport TV
- Ukraine: Megogo
- United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, ITV1, S4C Clic, Prime Video UK