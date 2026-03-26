How to watch World Cup European qualifiers on March 26-31 live

HQ

The last stage of the World Cup qualifiers starts today Thursday March 26, with key matches for Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Poland or Turkey. In total, 16 teams play tonight, and 8 will be eliminated. On March 31, only 4 will remain, taking the last four available spots for World Cup in June.

From the 16 teams participating, 12 came from being the runners-up in the previous qualifying process: Slovakia, Kosovo, Denmark, Ukraine, Türkiye, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Wales, Albania and Czechia. Four were added because of their best results in the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League: Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.



Italy vs. Northern Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Ukraine vs. Sweden: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Poland vs. Albania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Turkey vs. Romania:18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Slovakia vs. Kosovo: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Denmark vs. North Macedonia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Czech Republic vs. Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



At the same time, the Inter-confederation play-offs will decided the other two remaining spots in the FIFA competition this summer, also played on March 26 and 31:



Bolivia vs. Suriname: 23:00 CET, 22:00 GMT



New Caledonia vs. Jamaica: 04:00 CET, 03:00 GMT (of Friday)



How to watch the European qualifiers March 26-31

UEFA will broadcast all of those matches in a variety of broadcasters around the continent. Not every match may be available in all of the countries, but you will find a selection of matches via premium subscription on UEFA.TV.

In addition, these are the broadcasters in Europe that will broadcast the World Cup qualifiers in Europe:



Belgium: VTM GO, DAZN, RTBF Auvio



Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT, Arena Sport



Bulgaria: BNT, gong.bg



Croatia: gol



Cyprus: CyBC, Cytavision



Czechia: CT Sport, Sport1 TV



Denmark: TV2 PLAY



Estonia: ERR



Finland: MTV Katsomo, Yle Areena



France: lequipe.fr, TF1+



Georgia: Channel1, Silk TV (Silknet﻿)



Germany: ARD Sportschau, DAZN, RTL+, ZDF sportstudio live



Greece: alphatv, NOVA Greece



Hungary: M4 Sport Online, TV2 Play, NET4+



Iceland: Viaplay, Vefsjónvarp Stöd 2



Italy: RAI﻿ PLAY, Sky Sport



Netherlands: NOS, Ziggo Sport



Norway: TV 2 Play



Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport



Portugal: RTP Portugal, Sport TV Portugal



Republic of Ireland: RTÉ, Virgin Media Ireland



Romania: Antena 1, CLEVER MEDIA ROMANIA, Digi Sport



Serbia: Arena Sport, RTS Serbia



Slovakia: STVR Sport, Sport1 TV



Slovenia: Sportklub



Spain: RTVE PLAY, UEFA.tv



Sweden: Viaplay



Switzerland: RSI, RTS, SRF, DAZN



Türkiye: EXXEN, S Sport TV



Ukraine: Megogo



United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, ITV1, S4C Clic, Prime Video UK

