How to watch Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony live and musical performances

The Winter Olympic Games start today, February 6, until February 22, and the opening ceremony is going to be memorable, from the musical performances from artists like Mariah Carey and Laura Pausini to the simultaneous celebrations at different venues, for the first time in the Winter Olympics history.

Those who tune in tonight, at 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT, will watch live performances of Mariah Carey, Laura Pausini, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Italian raper Ghali, as well as the actors Pierfrancesco Favino and Sabrina Impacciatore. It is expected that there will be a massive cast of 1,200 volunteer performers.

The opening ceremony will innovate with the traditional lighting and extinguishing of the Olympic cauldron, as there will be two Olympic cauldrons, one in Milano, at the Arco della Pace, and another in the center of Cortina d'Ampezzo, in Piazza Dibona. The main ceremony will be at the San Siro stadium, home grounds for AC Milan and Inter Milan, one of the last big sporting events before it gets demolished and rebuilt.

How to watch the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony live

Here's a list of broadcasters which will show the Winter Olympic Games, including its opening ceremony on Friday. In most of Europe, HBO Max will broadcast the games at no additional cost, through the Eurosport channels. At the same time, local broadcasters from European Broadcasting Union will also broadcast the Games through their respective public TV operators.



France - HBO Max, France TV



Germany - HBO Max, ARD, ZDF



Italy - HBO Max, RAI



Netherlands - HBO Max, NOS



Switzerland - HBO Max, SRF, RTS, RSI



United Kingdom - Discovery+, TNT Sports, BBC Sport



Spain - HBO Max, Teledeporte

