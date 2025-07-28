How to watch Tour de France Femmes 2025 and list of stages

HQ

Even before Tour de France ended last Sunday, Tour de France Femmes started on Friday July 26 in Vannes. The women's edition of Tour de France is shorter, nine stages until August 3, but that's already one more than 2024, and harder than ever. While Women's Tour de France has been held sporadically since 1955, sometimes as an amateur race, it was in 2022 when the current Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was born, as part of women's UCI WorldTour.

Last year, Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon/Sram Zondacrypto) won the tour just 4 seconds ahead of Dutch Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), the 2023 winner. A rivalry not unlike the one between Pogacar and Vingegaard, less famous, but each year more and more viewers are jumping to watch the women's race, at the same time as UCI multiplied by two the minimum wages for women's riders (from 15,000 euros to 31,000 euros).

Zwift, the online cycling training app, official sponsor of women's Tour de France, also said that women's ratio of new subscriptions increased from 18% in 2022 to 23% in 2025.

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stages



26 July: Vannes - Plumelec



27 July: Brest - Quimper



28 July: La Gacilly - Angers



29 July: Saumur - Poitiers



30 July: Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Futuroscope - Guéret



31 July: Clermont-Ferrand - Ambert



1 August: Bourg-en-Bresse - Chambéry



2 August: Chambéry - Saint François Longchamp - Col de la Madeleine



3 August: Praz Sur Arly - Chatel



How to watch Tour de France Femmes 2025

As with the men's race, Tour de France Femmes can be watched for free in the majority of Europe, with public broadcasters or free to air channels. Here's a list of how to watch Tour de France Femmes.

Max and Eurosport hold the rights for the Tour de France across all Europe, but it can be also be watched on traditional TV channels like:

France: France Television

Germany: ARD

Belgium: RTVF

Denmark: DKTV2

Ireland: TG4

Spain: RTVE

The Netherlands: NOS

Norway: TV2

Switzerland: SRG-SSR

United Kingdom: TNT Sports