How to watch the main round of the Men's European Handball Championship 2026 from January 22-28

The Men's European Handball Championship 2026 has completed the preliminary round, which eliminated half of the 24 teams participating in the edition. From today, Thursday January 22, toJanuary 28, the Main Round takes place.

Unlike other competitions, this is a mini-league, with two groups of six teams: after four games, the best two will go to semi-finals, the third will go directly to a fifth place match, and the last three will be eliminated.

Main Round: Group I (Herning)



Thursday, 22 January 2026

Germany vs Portugal: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT



Spain vs Norway: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT



France vs Denmark: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT



Saturday, 24 January 2026



France vs Portugal: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT



Spain vs Denmark: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT



Germany vs Norway: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT



Monday, 26 January 2026



Portugal vs Norway: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT



Spain vs France: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT



Germany vs Denmark: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT



Wednesday, 28 January 2026



Spain vs Portugal: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT



Germany vs France: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT



Denmark vs Norway: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT



Main Round: Group II (Malmö)

Friday, 23 January 2026



Iceland vs Croatia: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT



Switzerland vs Hungary: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT



Slovenia vs Sweden: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT



Sunday, 25 January 2026



Slovenia vs Hungary: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT



Iceland vs Sweden: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT



Switzerland vs Croatia: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT



Tuesday, 27 January 2026



Switzerland vs Iceland: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT



Slovenia vs Croatia: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT



Sweden vs Hungary: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT



Wednesday, 28 January 2026



Slovenia vs Iceland: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT



Croatia vs Hungary: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT



Switzerland vs Sweden: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT



Semifinals will then happen on January 30 and the final and third place match will be on February 1.

How to watch the EHF Men's Handball Championship main round

If you're interested in the EHF Men's Handball Championship, here's a list of channels where you can watch the competition live:



Denmark: TV2



Austria: ORF Sport



Hungary: MTVA



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Portugal: RTP



Spain: Teledeporte



Italy: Pallamano TV



Germany: DynMedia, ARD/ZDF



Swden: Sport Extra/Viaplay



Norway: Viaplay



Finland: Viaplay



Here you have a more detailed list of which broadcasters will show each particular match. Will you follow your nations' team at the European Men's Handball Championship?