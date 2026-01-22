How to watch the main round of the Men's European Handball Championship 2026 from January 22-28
Times and dates of all the upcoming matches of the Men's European Handball Championship
The Men's European Handball Championship 2026 has completed the preliminary round, which eliminated half of the 24 teams participating in the edition. From today, Thursday January 22, toJanuary 28, the Main Round takes place.
Unlike other competitions, this is a mini-league, with two groups of six teams: after four games, the best two will go to semi-finals, the third will go directly to a fifth place match, and the last three will be eliminated.
Main Round: Group I (Herning)
- Germany vs Portugal: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT
- Spain vs Norway: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT
- France vs Denmark: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT
Thursday, 22 January 2026
Saturday, 24 January 2026
- France vs Portugal: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT
- Spain vs Denmark: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT
- Germany vs Norway: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT
Monday, 26 January 2026
- Portugal vs Norway: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT
- Spain vs France: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT
- Germany vs Denmark: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT
Wednesday, 28 January 2026
- Spain vs Portugal: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT
- Germany vs France: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT
- Denmark vs Norway: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT
Main Round: Group II (Malmö)
Friday, 23 January 2026
- Iceland vs Croatia: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT
- Switzerland vs Hungary: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT
- Slovenia vs Sweden: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT
Sunday, 25 January 2026
- Slovenia vs Hungary: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT
- Iceland vs Sweden: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT
- Switzerland vs Croatia: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT
Tuesday, 27 January 2026
- Switzerland vs Iceland: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT
- Slovenia vs Croatia: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT
- Sweden vs Hungary: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT
Wednesday, 28 January 2026
- Slovenia vs Iceland: 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT
- Croatia vs Hungary: 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT
- Switzerland vs Sweden: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT
Semifinals will then happen on January 30 and the final and third place match will be on February 1.
How to watch the EHF Men's Handball Championship main round
If you're interested in the EHF Men's Handball Championship, here's a list of channels where you can watch the competition live:
- Denmark: TV2
- Austria: ORF Sport
- Hungary: MTVA
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Portugal: RTP
- Spain: Teledeporte
- Italy: Pallamano TV
- Germany: DynMedia, ARD/ZDF
- Swden: Sport Extra/Viaplay
- Norway: Viaplay
- Finland: Viaplay
Here you have a more detailed list of which broadcasters will show each particular match. Will you follow your nations' team at the European Men's Handball Championship?