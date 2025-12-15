How to watch the Intercontinental Cup 2025: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Flamengo

HQ

The second edition of the Intercontinental Cup ends this week. This new competition was created last year by FIFA with the six winners of all the club competitions from each of the FIFA confederations, although the winner of the UEFA Champions League is awarded direct qualification for the final (so they only play one match).

After Real Madrid won the first edition last year (of the competition that was previously known as the Club World Cup, before that transformed into something else entirely), the 2025 edition pits the UEFA Champions League winner, Paris Saint-Germain, with the winner of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, Flamengo, Brazilian club from Rio de Janeiro which also lifted the Brasileirão.

Flamengo defeated Cruz Azul, from Mexico, at the Derby of the Americas last December 10, 2-1, and later defeated the Egyptian club Pyramids at the Challenger Cup on December 13. Previously, Pyramids, winner of the African Cup, defeated Auckland City 3-0 and Al-Ahli 3-1.



Intercontinental Cup final: December 17, 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



The Intercontinental Cup final will be available on beIN Sports, FIFA+ and DAZN. Will you follow the Intercontinental Cup this year?