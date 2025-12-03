How to watch the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi and times for qualifying, Grand Prix

HQ

It's the moment of truth: Formula 1 ends this season and, for the first time in a long time, we have three drivers with real chances of claiming the title. Of course, Lando Norris has a clear advantage, but if we remember that in the last races Verstappen went from being over 100 points behind leader Oscar Piastri to now being only 12 points behind new leader Lando Norris, anything can happen...

The season finale will be the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, which is good news for Norris, as he won here last year. However, Verstappen won in Abu Dhabi between 2020 and 2023. For Norris, a top 3 finish regardless of what Verstappen or Piastri do would be enough to claim the title... but last weekend in Qatar he finished fifth, with Verstappen first: the same result here would make the Dutchman champion.

If you don't want to miss any second of the action, here are all the timetables for the practice, qualifying and Grand Prix on Sunday December 7:

Times for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Friday, December 5:



Free Practice 1: 10:30 CET, 9:30 GMT



Free Practice 2: 14:30 CET, 13:00 GMT



Saturday, December 6:



Free Practice 3: 11:30 CET, 10:30 GMT



Grand Prix qualifying: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Sunday, December 7:



Grand Prix: 14:00 CET, 13:00 GMT



How to watch Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live

Here's a list of broadcasters of Formula 1 in European markets:



Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports



Denmark: TV3/Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL



Italy: Sky Italia



Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4



Will you be watching the Formula 1 season finale this weekend?