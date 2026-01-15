Sports
How to watch the European Men's Handball Championship and first matches this week
List of local broadcasters in Europe for the European Men's Handball Championship.
HQ
Today, Thursday, January 15, marks the beginning of the European Men's Handball Championship, a competition running in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden until February 1, 2026, with 24 teams divided into six groups. These are the first matches from round 1:
Thursday, January 15:
- France vs. Czechia: 18:00 CET
- Spain vs. Serbia: 18:00 CET
- Germany vs. Austria: 20:30 CET
- Norway vs. Ukraine: 20:30 CET
Friday, January 16:
- Slovenia vs. Montenegro: 18:00 CET
- Iceland vs. Italy: 18:00 CET
- Portugal vs. Romania: 18:00 CET
- Denmark vs. North Macedonia: 20:30 CET
- Hungary vs. Poland: 20:30 CET
- Faroe Islands vs. Switzerland: 20:30 CET
TV list of broadcasters for the European Men's Handball Championship 2026
This is a list of TV broadcasters that will show matches for the European Handball Championships, although bear in mind that some local broadcasters may only show the matches where the local teams play, until the finals.
- Denmark: TV2
- Austria: ORF Sport
- Hungary: MTVA
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Portugal: RTP
- Spain: Teledeporte
- Italy: Pallamano TV
- Germany: DynMedia, ARD/ZDF
- Swden: Sport Extra/Viaplay
- Norway: Viaplay
- Finland: Viaplay
You can check a detailed list of which broadcasters will show each particular match here. Are you excited for the European Men's Handball Championship this month?