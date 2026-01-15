How to watch the European Men's Handball Championship and first matches this week

HQ

Today, Thursday, January 15, marks the beginning of the European Men's Handball Championship, a competition running in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden until February 1, 2026, with 24 teams divided into six groups. These are the first matches from round 1:

Thursday, January 15:





France vs. Czechia: 18:00 CET



Spain vs. Serbia: 18:00 CET



Germany vs. Austria: 20:30 CET



Norway vs. Ukraine: 20:30 CET



Friday, January 16:





Slovenia vs. Montenegro: 18:00 CET



Iceland vs. Italy: 18:00 CET



Portugal vs. Romania: 18:00 CET



Denmark vs. North Macedonia: 20:30 CET



Hungary vs. Poland: 20:30 CET



Faroe Islands vs. Switzerland: 20:30 CET



TV list of broadcasters for the European Men's Handball Championship 2026

This is a list of TV broadcasters that will show matches for the European Handball Championships, although bear in mind that some local broadcasters may only show the matches where the local teams play, until the finals.



Denmark: TV2



Austria: ORF Sport



Hungary: MTVA



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Portugal: RTP



Spain: Teledeporte



Italy: Pallamano TV



Germany: DynMedia, ARD/ZDF



Swden: Sport Extra/Viaplay



Norway: Viaplay



Finland: Viaplay



You can check a detailed list of which broadcasters will show each particular match here. Are you excited for the European Men's Handball Championship this month?