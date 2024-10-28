How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony live, what time is it and all the nominees

HQ

The Ballon d'Or, the most important and prestigious football award in the world, is being awarded today, October 28 in France. Voted by journalists, the "Golden Football" will be awarded in just a few hours at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, hosted by Didier Drogba and Sandy Heribert.

Vinícius Júniur from Real Madrid is frontrunner to succeed Messi in the men's Ballon d'Or, while Aitana Bonmatí is expected to win her second Ballon d'Or in a row.

The ceremony will start at 8:45 PM CET, local time in Paris. That is 7:45 PM in the UK. It will be possible to watch it for free on L'Equippe's YouTube channel.

While Vini. Jr is the favourite to win this year in men's category, Rodri Hernández from Manchester City and UEFA Euro winner with Spain could give a surprise win. This is also the first year neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo are nominated.

Men's Ballon d'Or nominees for 2024



Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)



Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Türkiye, Inter)



Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)



Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)



Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)



Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)



Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)



Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)



Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)



Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)



Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)



Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)



Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)



Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter )



Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)



Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)



Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)



Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)



Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)



Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)



Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)



Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)



William Saliba (France, Arsenal)



Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)



Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)



Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)



Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)



Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)



Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)



Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)



Women's Ballon d'Or nominees for 2024



Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai RCB / Orlando Pride)



Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)



Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)



Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)



Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)



Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)



Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)



Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)



Patricia Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)



Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern München)



Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)



Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Olympique Lyonnais)



Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)



Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)



Lauren James (England, Chelsea)



Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)



Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)



Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)



Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)



Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)



Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)



Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)



Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)



Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)



Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern München)



Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)



Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)



Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)



Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)



Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern München)



Men's Club of the Year nominees



Borussia Dortmund (Germany)



Girona (Spain)



Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)



Manchester City (England)



Real Madrid (Spain)



Women's Club of the Year nominees



Barcelona (Spain)



Chelsea (England)



NJ/NY Gotham (USA)



Olympique Lyonnais (France)



Paris Saint-Germain (France)



Men's Coach of the Year nominees



Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)



Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)



Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)



Gian Piero Gasperini (Italy, Atalanta)



Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)



Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina national team)



Women's Coach of the Year nominees



Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais / Chelsea)



Arthur Elias (Brazil, Corinthians / Brazil national team)



Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, Barcelona / Washington Spirit)



Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)



Filipa Patão (Portugal, Benfica)



Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)



Yashin Trophy 2024 nominees



Diogo Costa (Portugal, Porto)



Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)



Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund)



Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)



Mike Maignan (France, Milan)



Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia, Valencia)



Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)



Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)



Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)



Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)



Kopa Trophy 2024 nominees