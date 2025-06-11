How to watch the 24 hours of Le Mans this weekend (June 14-15)

HQ

24 Hours of Le Mans returns this weekend: the endurance race, considered one of the most prestigious races in the world, alongside Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix, takes place between Saturday June 14 and Sunday June 15. A 24-hour race in France, that celebrates is 93rd edition this year, as part of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

This weekend, motorsport fans will have to divide their time between the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the F1 Canadian Grand Prix. Free Practice sessions take place from today, Wednesday June 11, and the race will start at 16:00 CEST (local time in France) on Saturday June 14 (one hour less in the UK).

How to watch the 24 hours of Le Mans

The race at the Circuit de la Sarthe consists of three drivers switching seats for 24 hours, and the car that covers the largest distance after the 24 hours wins. In the grid, there will be 62 cars, including 21 Hypercars and drivers including several former Formula 1 drivers including Kevin Magnussen, Jenson Button, Mick Schumacher, Robert Kubica or former MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

In France, the 24 hours of Le Mans is a big event and is broadcast for free by free-to-air channel L'Équipe. In other countries, however, it's a bit more complicated. FIA offers a series of channels to watch the French endurance race in European countries, including:

Linear distribution



Eurosport



Tipik



TV2 Sport



La chaine L'Equipe



Nitro (RTL)



MotorTrend



RTL 7



Polsat Sport



TNT Sports



Quest



6'eren



Digital distribution



Fiawec.tv



Eurosport Player



Discovery +



Max



RTBF Auvio



TV2 Play



L'Equipe.fr



RTL +



Videoland (By RTL)



Another option is FIA's own subscription channel, FIA WEC TV, which costs €17.99 just for Le Mans, or a full season pass for €49.99.