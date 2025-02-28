How to watch Thai GP and what time is it: First MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 races of the year

HQ

The MotoGP 2025 season officially starts in a matter of hours. The exciting motorsport competition travels to Thailand for the first time as a season-opener (the season usually starts in Qatar, but this year coincided with Ramadan). After free practice sessions on Friday, action will start on Saturday, March 1, with the qualifying.

The season will start without last year's champion Jorge Martín after a crash training with his new team Aprilia, so most eyes will be set on the Ducati team, adding eight World Champions between the two: Marc Márquez (6) and Pecco Bagnaia (2).

Time and broadcast for the MotoGP and Moto2 and Moto3 races

The Thai GP will be broadcast in TNT Sports in the UK, Canal+ in France, Sky and DF1 in Germany, Sky in Italy, DAZN in Spain PlaySports in Belgium, and 3 Sport in Denmark. You can read the full list of MotoGP broadcasters here.

Saturday will be devoted to qualifying. MotoGP qualifying will start at 4:50 AM on Saturday, followed by two qualifiers for Moto2 and Moto3. If you get up early on Saturday, you will be able to watch the first MotoGP Sprint of the year, at 9:00 AM CET, 8:00 GMT in the UK.

Finally, the races will take place on Sunday:



Moto3: 6:00 AM CET, 5:00 AM GMT



Moto2: 07:15 AM CET, 6:15 AM GMT



MotoGP: 09:00 AM CET, 08.00 AM GMT

