How to watch Supercoppa Italiana, which starts today with the best match: Inter vs. Atalanta

Football in Italy hasn't stopped for the holidays. Serie A continued into the final days of 2024, with Atalanta leading the bunch, but tied with Napoli (41 points), only winning by goal average, and with Inter Milan third with 40 points but a game in hand, and Lazio not too far off (35 points).

However, the current season will have to wait this week, as Italy celebrates the Supercoppa... which will be held in Riyadh. This tournament pits the winner and runner-up of the Serie A in the 2023-24 season (Inter and Milan) with the winner and runner-up of the Coppa Italia (Atalanta and Juventus).

The 2025 Supercoppa, only the second edition with four teams, starts today with probably the most hyped match of the competition: Inter vs. Atalanta. It will take place Thursday, January 2nd, at 20:00 CET.

Tomorrow, Friday January 3rd, Juventus and Milan will face at 20:00 CET. The winners of the semifinals will move to the final, which will be held on Monday, January 6th, as a "three-wise kings' gift" for football fans in Italy.

However, the rest of the teams will also play this weekend as part of matchweek 19. Inter, Atalanta, Juventus, Milan, as well as Como and Bologna, will play those missing games in January 14-15, during the "winter break" that has been moved to January.

How to watch Inter vs. Atalanta in Supercoppa Italiana

The Serie A takes pride in the competition: they claim they will use "the largest number of cameras ever used in the competition" to broadcast the games live in more than 180 countries. In Italy, it will be seen in Mediaset.

In other European countries, you will be able to watch the Supercoppa in DAZN (Spain, Belgium, Germany), L'Equipe (France), Premier Sports (United Kingdom, Ireland), Polsat (Poland), VG (Norway) or Aftonbladet (Sweden). You can check the full list of broadcasters here.