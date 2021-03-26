LIVE

news

How to watch Microsoft's Twitch showcase today

The stream begins very soon!

Microsoft announced last week that they would have an [email protected] indie livestream today at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. According to Xbox Wire, we can look forward to "new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 games".

Indie means we should not expect first party titles, but developers like Curve Digital, Dear Villagers, Devolver Digital and DrinkBox Studios are confirmed to participate and we will get to see signs of life from really hot games like Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

We assume quite a lot of these will be added to Xbox Game Pass eventually, and since quite the few titles likely will be multiplatform, we think this will be an interesting thing to watch for all fans of indies. Head over this way to follow the stream, the fun begins at 17:00

