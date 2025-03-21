How to watch live World Indoor Athletics Championships 2025 this weekend

HQ

Two weeks after the the European Athletics Indoor Championships in the Netherlands, the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships takes place in Nanjing, China this weekend. This competition, usually held every two years to alternate with the outdoor Championships, is actually the 2020 edition, that was postponed twice due to Covid-19.

The Championship runs from Friday, March 21, to Sunday March 23, with the presence of famed athletes like Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, American hurdler Grant Holloway, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton, Cuban triple jumper Lázaro Martínez or Spanish triple jumper Ana Peleteiro.

How to watch World Indoor Athletics Championships 2025

The World Indoor Athletics Championships 2025 will be broadcast on the World Athletics website. It is free to watch -save for some geo-restrictions that could apply to some territories-. You have to sign up to watch it, but some events will be broadcast on national TVs in some countries (you can enter you country and the site will tell you where you can watch those events).