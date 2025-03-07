How to watch live 2025 European Athletics indoor championships in Apeldoorn this weekend

HQ

The 2025 European Athletics, taking place in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, have gathered more than 600 athletes from 46 countries for the indoor competition. That includes Olympic medallist Femke Bol, who took part in the host country first Gold, in 4x400m relay, on Thursday, day 1 of the championships.

But there is still a lot to play, with action taking place all weekend, from 6-9 March, and a very busy schedule with competitions staring early in the morning and ending at night, with the presence of well-known medallists like Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou, German shot putter Yemisi Ogunleye or Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

How to watch 2025 European Athletics indoor championships live

If you want to follow all the action, while local TV channels may broadcast it, you can follow it from everywhere from the Eurovision platform. It is free to use, and it will give you access to all the live competitions, although it may redirect you to national TV broadcasters (we've tried it in Spain, and some competitions send you to the official TVE stream on their own platform).

In countries like Germany or France, this platform is the only way to see it. A short list of other broadcasters to watch the Apeldoorn European Athletics is this.



Denmark: DR



Finland: YLE



Greece: ERT



Ireland: RTE



Italy: RAI



Netherlands: NOS



Portugal: RTP



Spain: TV



UK: BBC



You can find the full list of European broadcasters for the indoor Athletics championships here. The championships last until Sunday, Match 9.