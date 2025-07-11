How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, will Nole be fit for the semi-final?

HQ

Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals take place today, Friday July 11, with a repeat from Roland Garros semi-final one month ago: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. A match that starts today at 15:10 BST, 16:10 CEST, with great anticipation, but also serious doubts.

Novak Djokovic, winner in 2022, finalist in 2023 and 2024, will have a tough time reaching the final this year. Jannik Sinner seems to have been completely recuperated from his fall and blow in his elbow that nearly caused him elimination... until he was saved by the bell because of Grigor Dimitrov's injury.

Meanwhile, Djokovic suffered a "nasty fall" at the end of his victory against Flavio Cobolli. He only needed two points to finish a 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4, but he slipped on the grass and fell. It took a few moments for him to recover and finish the match. "That happens on grass. I've had quite a few of those throughout my grass-court career", he said.

The following day, he cancelled training, and there are doubts now that he will be 100% fit for today's match, although as of right now, everything remains set for the match to take place this afternoon.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025

Below is a list of broadcasters in Europe where you can watch the Djokovic vs. Sinner match, and of course the other semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz, starting earlier, at 13:30 BST, 14:30 CEST.