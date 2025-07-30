How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix, the final Formula 1 race before the summer break

HQ

Formula 1 soon reaches the summer break, but first the 14th Grand Prix of the season takes place at the Hungaroring, in the 40th edition of the Hungarian GP, one of the fixed dates in every F1 calendar since 1986 (it took place even in the year of the pandemic), and one of the narrowest tracks, perhaps second behind Monaco as the circuit where overtaking is hardest in the 14 turns and 4,381 meters of track.

The Grand Prix in Hungaroring in Mogyoród, 30 km from Budapest, does not have sprint race, but given its peculiarities, getting a good grip position in qualifying is more important than ever. It will be interesting to see what happens this year, as last year we already had an episode of rivalry between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris...

Times for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix



Free Practice 1: Friday, August 1 at 12:30 BST, 13:30 CEST



FP2: Friday, August 1, at 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST



FP3: Saturday, August 2, at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST



Qualifying: Saturday, August 2 at 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST



Race (44 laps): Sunday, August 3 at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST



After the race in Hungary, drivers will get some rest before returning at the end of the month of the Dutch GP on August 31. The second half of the season will have ten Grand Prix, ending on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

How to watch Formula 1 2025 season live

Now that you know the times to watch the Hungarian GP live this weekend, here's a list of official broadcasters of the Formula 1 season in 2025.



Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports



Denmark: TV3/Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL



Italy: Sky Italia



Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4

