How to watch Germany GP live this weekend at MotoGP

MotoGP riders don't rest in July, with two consecutive Grand Prix on the weekend of July 11-13 and the weekend of July 18-20. First, we have the Grand Prix of Germany, taking place at Sachsenring, in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Saxony, Germany, mainly used for motorcycle races.

This is undoubtedly one of Marc Márquez's best tracks, having won MotoGP eleven times between 2010 and 2021, more than any other circuit. The Spaniard is the sole leader of the championship, with 307 points, with a long distance over his brother Álex Márquez and his Ducati Lenovo teammate Francesco Bagnaia. Will he get his 12th victory this weekend? This is how you can watch the Germany GP live this weekend.

The following weekend, the Czech Republic GP will take place in Brno, between July 18-20. After that, nearly a month before season returns at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on August 17.

Times of the Germany GP in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3

Saturday, July 12



9:50 BST, 10:50 CEST: MotoGP Qualifying 1



10:15 BST, 11:15 CEST: MotoGP Qualifying 2



11:50 BST, 12:50 CEST: Moto 3 Qualifying 1



12:15 BST, 13:15 CEST: Moto 3 Qualifying 2



12:45 BST, 13:45 CEST: Moto 2 Qualifying 1



13:10 BST, 14:10 CEST: Moto 2 Qualifying 2



14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST: Moto GP Sprint (15 laps)



Sunday, July 13



10:00 BST, 11:00 CEST: Moto3 Race (23 laps)



11:15 BST, 12:15 CEST: Moto2 Race (11 laps)



13:00 BST, 14:00 CEST: MotoGP Grand Prix (30 laps)



How to watch MotoGP live

The Germany GP can be seen in a variety of channels depending on the county. In Germany, you can catch it on Sky, Red Bull TV and DF1. In the UK, you can catch it on TNT Sports and Quest. In Spain, it's only through the paid channel DAZN.

You can read the full list here.