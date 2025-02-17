How to watch F1 75 Live event: date, times, confirmed artists and all you need to know

HQ

Formula 1 turns 75 in 2025, and to celebrate the special occasion, they will host a special party event, with all 10 teams under one roof: F1 75 Live in London. All drivers and team principals will show the liveries for the new campaing, and in between, musical acts and special guests including "legends of the sport".

Some teams, like Williams, McLaren or Ferrari have already unveiled their new cars, but on Tuesday, we will see them for the first time bearing the design they will have all season.

Drivers will also be at the show, including the first public appearance of Lewis Hamilton as a Ferrari driver, and the champion Max Verstappen, who is as reluctant as ever: he said he hoped to be sick for the event. But, unless last-minute change, he will be there.

Music line-up fort he F1 75 Live

Fans attending the O2 Arena in London, and those watching at home, will be able to see live at least four musical performances, in the event hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, alongside F1TV presenters Laura Winter, Ariana Bravo and Lawrence Barretto.



Kane Brown



mgk



Take That



Bryan Tyler's Are We Dreaming



How to watch F1 75 and what time is it

F1 75 Live event, from the O2 Arena in London, will take place on Tuesday, February 18, at 20:00 GMT (21:00 CET, Central European Time) and will last for two hours.

The event will be stream for free on YouTube. Other TV channels that usually broadcast Formula 1 will also broadcast the event, all around the world.

Tickets for F1 75 Live went on sale in November, and sold out almost immediately.

This event will be followed by the pre-season testing, which take place at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26-28. The first Grand Prix will be in Australia, on March 14-16.