How to watch Club World Cup opening match between Inter Miami and Al-Ahly

The Club World Cup is finally here: today, Saturday June 14, is the official day of the new competition, pitting 32 clubs from all over the world, bringing in unusual fixtures between the top clubs in Europe, Latin America or Asia, that will surely be very interesting to see, at the very least.

The competition takes place in the United States (with some matches, including Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético de Madrid, taking place in Los Angeles amid protests against anti-immigration policies). However, the opening match takes place in Miami, at the Hard Rock Stadium, usually home of the NFL team Miami Dolphins. And the bad news is that it will be at a very unconvenient time.

The opening match of the Club World Cup between Al-Ahly and Inter Miami takes place at 1:00 AM BST, 2:00 AM CEST of Sunday, June 15 (the night between Saturday and Sunday).

The good news is that the whole competition will be available to watch for free at DAZN (but they'll require our registration).

It's a good opportunity to watch Lionel Messi, although Inter Miami's inclusion in the competition was not without controversy: the team did not win any continental competition required to qualify, and instead got an special invitation for being the host country. Miami did win the MLS Supporter's Shield last year with a record goal tally (winning the regular season), but were eliminated in first round of the play-offs...

Al-Ahly and Inter Miami are part of Group A, that also includes Palmeiras and Porto. The group stage will consist on three games for every match, and the best two of each group will qualify for round of 16. You can read the full match schedule here.