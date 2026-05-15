How to watch Catalan GP in MotoGP and times for qualifying, sprint race and Grand Prix

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The Montmeló Circuit, one of the most iconic races in the MotoGP season, is the star this week's Grand Prixi, in which Jorge Martín will try to pass Marco Bezzecchi, after almost catching up with his double win last week in Le Mans.

Bezzecchi (128 points) and Martín (127 points) lead with the two best riders quite far behind (Fabio Di Giannantonio, 84 points, and Pedro Acosta, 83).

If you want to watch the MotoGP live this weekend in Spain, you'ren in luck, because just like with the Spanish GP in Jerez last month, the Catalan GP will be broadcast for free in Telecinco, as well as the usual channel DAZN.

Catalan GP: times for qualifying sessions, sprint race and Grand Prix:

Friday, May 15



MotoGP: Free Practice 1 - 10:45-11:30



MotoGP: Practice - 15:00-16:00



Saturday, May 16



MotoGP Free Practice 2 - 10:10-10:40



MotoGP Qualifying 1 - 10:50-11:05



MotoGP Qualifying 2- 11:15-11:30



Moto3 Qualifying 1 - 12:45-13:00



Moto3 Qualifying 2 - 13:10-13:25



Moto2 Qualifying 1 - 13:40-13:55



Moto2 Qualifying 2 - 14:05-14:20



MotoGP Tissot Sprint (12 Laps) - 15:00



Sunday, May 17



MotoGP Warm Up - 09:40-09:50



Moto3 Race (18 Laps) - 11:00



Moto2 Race (21 Laps) - 12:15



MotoGP Grand Prix (24 Laps) - 14:00



In other countries, these are the channels where you will be able to watch the Catalan GP:



Austria: Sky, Servus TV



Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro): Arena Sports



Baltic countries: Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia: 3 Sport



Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF



Bulgaria: Max Sport



Croatia: Sportklub



Cyprus: Cyta Vision



Czechia: Nova Sport6



Denmark: 3 Sport



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky, Red Bull, DF1



Greece: Cosmote TV



Hungary: 4 Arena



Italy: Sky, Canala 8



Netherlands: Zigo Sport, NOS



Norway: Sport3



Poland: Polsat Sport



Portugal: Sport TV



Romania: Prima Sport 3



Spain: DAZN, Telecinco



Sweden: Sport Motor



UK: TNT Sports



After Catalan GP comes a two-week break before the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello on May 29-31, followed immediately by the Hungarian GP in Balaton on June 5-7.