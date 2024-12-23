How to unlock the Santa Snoop Dogg skin for free in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

HQ

Fortnite's Winterfest 2024 event is in full swing, and players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the highly coveted Santa Snoop Dogg skin. The skin, which has quickly become the highlight of the holiday event, was initially rumored to drop between December 29 and January 1. However, popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX has just posted an update, revealing that the skin will actually be available to unlock starting December 25.

This change means you'll have to keep your eyes peeled when you visit the Winterfest Lodge. As with previous years, players can open a new present every 24 hours, so be sure to log in daily to make sure you don't miss out on this festive skin. While the official reveal date has shifted, it's clear that patience will pay off for those hoping to add the Santa Snoop Dogg skin to their collection.

Though there were earlier rumors circulating about using third-party methods to unlock the skin sooner, the safest approach remains to wait for the official release. After all, good things come to those who wait.

Will you be celebrating the holidays in style with Santa Snoop Dogg on December 25?