How to unlock every Winter skin in Deadlock

Valve's new hero shooter/MOBA introduced Holiday-themed skins, and here's how to get them.
Despite Valve offices closing for Christmas this year, we got one final present in the form of a big Winter update for Deadlock, giving every hero a new skin that you can unlock for free. However, you'll have to complete a challenge in-game if you want to get the skin.
It can be quite difficult to know what the challenges are, so if you're looking to give Dynamo a Santa hat or get Grey Talon a beard, here's the unlock condition for each of the Deadlock Winter skins:
Abrams: Kill 5 enemies with a melee last hit
Bebop: Reach 100 bomb stacks
Dynamo: Hit 3+ enemies at once in a Singularity
Grey Talon: Deal 1000+ damage on an enemy with a single Charged Shot
Haze: Get a kill streak of 7 enemies
Infernus: Hit 3+ enemies at once with Concussive Combustion
Ivy: Hit 2+ enemies at once with the Air Drop bomb
Kelvin: Use Frozen Shelter to heal low-health allies/capture enemies
Lady Geist: Use Soul Exchange while under 100 health
Lash: Capture 5+ enemies at once with Death Slam
McGinnis: Destroy 9 objectives in one match
Mirage: Kill an enemy by activating 12 stacks of Djinn's Mark
Mo & Krill: Stack 770 bonus health or kill 10 enemies with Combo/Use Combo to get a kill/assist on every enemy team member
Paradox: Hit all abilities at once 3 times/Kill 3 enemies slowed by abilities
Pocket: Hit 4+ enemies with Affliction
Seven: Kill an enemy with Storm Cloud's thunderbolt
Shiv: Kill 3 enemies with Killing Blow
Vindicta: Assassinate 2 enemies in a row while scoping
Viscous: Hit 3 enemies with one use of Goo Ball
Warden: Kill 3 enemies with Binding Word
Wraith: Hit enemies with 6 cards in 10 seconds or less
Yamato: Kill 3 enemies with Shadow Transformation
Some of these are trickier than others, so all we can recommend is keep trying for your favourite hero's skin. Also, if you really think your opponents are kind, you could always ask them for help in getting a skin.