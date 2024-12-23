How to unlock every Winter skin in Deadlock

HQ

Despite Valve offices closing for Christmas this year, we got one final present in the form of a big Winter update for Deadlock, giving every hero a new skin that you can unlock for free. However, you'll have to complete a challenge in-game if you want to get the skin.

It can be quite difficult to know what the challenges are, so if you're looking to give Dynamo a Santa hat or get Grey Talon a beard, here's the unlock condition for each of the Deadlock Winter skins:



Abrams: Kill 5 enemies with a melee last hit



Bebop: Reach 100 bomb stacks



Dynamo: Hit 3+ enemies at once in a Singularity



Grey Talon: Deal 1000+ damage on an enemy with a single Charged Shot



Haze: Get a kill streak of 7 enemies



Infernus: Hit 3+ enemies at once with Concussive Combustion



Ivy: Hit 2+ enemies at once with the Air Drop bomb



Kelvin: Use Frozen Shelter to heal low-health allies/capture enemies



Lady Geist: Use Soul Exchange while under 100 health



Lash: Capture 5+ enemies at once with Death Slam



McGinnis: Destroy 9 objectives in one match



Mirage: Kill an enemy by activating 12 stacks of Djinn's Mark



Mo & Krill: Stack 770 bonus health or kill 10 enemies with Combo/Use Combo to get a kill/assist on every enemy team member



Paradox: Hit all abilities at once 3 times/Kill 3 enemies slowed by abilities



Pocket: Hit 4+ enemies with Affliction



Seven: Kill an enemy with Storm Cloud's thunderbolt



Shiv: Kill 3 enemies with Killing Blow



Vindicta: Assassinate 2 enemies in a row while scoping



Viscous: Hit 3 enemies with one use of Goo Ball



Warden: Kill 3 enemies with Binding Word



Wraith: Hit enemies with 6 cards in 10 seconds or less



Yamato: Kill 3 enemies with Shadow Transformation



Some of these are trickier than others, so all we can recommend is keep trying for your favourite hero's skin. Also, if you really think your opponents are kind, you could always ask them for help in getting a skin.