English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Deadlock

How to unlock every Winter skin in Deadlock

Valve's new hero shooter/MOBA introduced Holiday-themed skins, and here's how to get them.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite Valve offices closing for Christmas this year, we got one final present in the form of a big Winter update for Deadlock, giving every hero a new skin that you can unlock for free. However, you'll have to complete a challenge in-game if you want to get the skin.

It can be quite difficult to know what the challenges are, so if you're looking to give Dynamo a Santa hat or get Grey Talon a beard, here's the unlock condition for each of the Deadlock Winter skins:


  • Abrams: Kill 5 enemies with a melee last hit

  • Bebop: Reach 100 bomb stacks

  • Dynamo: Hit 3+ enemies at once in a Singularity

  • Grey Talon: Deal 1000+ damage on an enemy with a single Charged Shot

  • Haze: Get a kill streak of 7 enemies

  • Infernus: Hit 3+ enemies at once with Concussive Combustion

  • Ivy: Hit 2+ enemies at once with the Air Drop bomb

  • Kelvin: Use Frozen Shelter to heal low-health allies/capture enemies

  • Lady Geist: Use Soul Exchange while under 100 health

  • Lash: Capture 5+ enemies at once with Death Slam

  • McGinnis: Destroy 9 objectives in one match

  • Mirage: Kill an enemy by activating 12 stacks of Djinn's Mark

  • Mo & Krill: Stack 770 bonus health or kill 10 enemies with Combo/Use Combo to get a kill/assist on every enemy team member

  • Paradox: Hit all abilities at once 3 times/Kill 3 enemies slowed by abilities

  • Pocket: Hit 4+ enemies with Affliction

  • Seven: Kill an enemy with Storm Cloud's thunderbolt

  • Shiv: Kill 3 enemies with Killing Blow

  • Vindicta: Assassinate 2 enemies in a row while scoping

  • Viscous: Hit 3 enemies with one use of Goo Ball

  • Warden: Kill 3 enemies with Binding Word

  • Wraith: Hit enemies with 6 cards in 10 seconds or less

  • Yamato: Kill 3 enemies with Shadow Transformation

Some of these are trickier than others, so all we can recommend is keep trying for your favourite hero's skin. Also, if you really think your opponents are kind, you could always ask them for help in getting a skin.

Deadlock

Related texts



Loading next content