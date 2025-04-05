How to unlock and hunt the Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds

HQ

Monster Hunter Wilds received its first big update on April 4, 2025: the Free Title Update 1, ver. 1.010.00.00, with a big collection of new additions, including a new online hub, Arena Quests or the option to change the Alma's outfit.

However, the most exciting thing of all was the addition of the first free DLC monsters, the Mizutsune, a Leviathan that first appeared in Monster Hunter: Generations.

This new monster will be available to all players, however, you need to fulfill a requirement to be able to fight this new monster.

How to start the Mizutsune quest in Monster Hunter Wilds

First thing first: you won't be able to fight this monster unless you are HR 21. If you started playing recently, it will take you a few hours, but it is easy.

Once you are at least HR 21, a new quest will appear in the Scarlet Forest Base Camp. Talk to Kanya, the girl that loves fishing, and she will take you to a location where apparently fishes are dissapearing due to the impact of a new monster.

Once you defeat the Mizutsune, completing the Quest "Spirit in the Moonlight", the Mizutsune will start to appear regularly on the forest, and you can find it on quests too.

The Mizutsune is weak to thunder and dragon elements, and it is also weak to poison, so you can already start making a good build against it. You can find more information on elemental and status effects here.

Found it too easy? the Tempered Mizutsune will be the real challenge. For it to appear yoy need to be HR 41 or above, which is the HR you get once you do the final endgame mission, uncapping the HR for the final time.