How to Train Your Dragon stops just short of $200 million opening

Despite the controversy around a live-action remake of a film franchise that is barely over a decade old, it seems cinemagoers were still up for seeing How to Train Your Dragon in droves. The new film had the best box office opening weekend of the franchise so far.

As per data from Box Office Mojo, How to Train Your Dragon pooled $198 million from its worldwide release this weekend. Lilo & Stitch, another live-action remake of an animated classic, continues to climb up to the $1 billion point, now having passed $850 million over the weekend.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning continues to pull in cash, now having earned more than $500 million globally. Unlike Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon, though, the final Mission: Impossible movie looks like it may struggle to make its budget back, even as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year so far.