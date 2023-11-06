How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake to debut in June 2025

Back in the summer, DreamWorks and Universal announced that the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake would be delayed from its March 2025 premiere date. The reason was down to the strikes and production being held up, and at that time, no firm date was given for when the movie would be landing, instead we just saw the delay as indefinite.

But this has since been corrected as now the two production companies have revealed that the live-action film will be debuting on June 13, 2025. As per Collider, the movie has already started filming but had to pause due to the strikes, meaning when the strikes ultimately come to their conclusion (perhaps in the coming days), production could resume relatively soon.

Are you excited for the live action version of Cressida Cowell's book series?