How to Train Your Dragon live action film is a leap of faith

One of the most beloved animated film series of recent years is and will remain How to Train Your Dragon. Dreamworks' animated adaptation of Cressida Cowell's books won the hearts of millions of children (and not-so-children) when the first film was released in 2010, followed by two major sequels, several animated TV series and countless merchandising. So it wasn't too surprising to hear about Hollywood's plans for a live-action adaptation. And that live action will arrive in 2025.

But it hasn't been easy to reach the level of quality its creators were looking for. Director Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the original animated film and was involved in the follow-ups, sits at the helm of the project this time around, and has been talking to Empire about the production. Among other things, the change that has to be made to get that emotional effect when you go from animation to live action.

"It's so dialled-up in terms of the stakes, having a totally believable, photorealistic dragon stomping on him to try and kill him." Talking about a scene between the young Viking Hiccup and the dragon Night Fury Toothless, the film's protagonists.

How to Train Your Dragon will hit cinemas in June 2025.

