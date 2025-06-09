How to Train Your Dragon live-action director: "We're not trying to replace the animated movies"

HQ

How to Train Your Dragon's live-action reboot is just around the corner, and while early reviews seem to be quite kind to the remake, there are still plenty of fans of the animated original angry about the fact that there's another movie telling the same story over a decade later.

Director Dean DeBlois understands the divide, it seems, but wants to clarify he's not looking to give the original film a better version. "We're not trying to replace the animated movies. I'm still very proud of those," he told DiscussingFilm. DeBlois co-directed the animated trilogy when it originally released.

"This is another version of the story," he continued. "That explores the mythology a little deeper, gives sort of different character insights... If you choose to prefer the animated movie over the live-action that's totally cool."

That's probably not quite enough of a justification to make the reboot in the first place for some fans, but studios do love their live-action remakes these days, and as Lilo & Stitch has proven, they can make a lot of money.

How to Train Your Dragon releases in theatres on the 13th of June.