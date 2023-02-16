How to Train Your Dragon is getting a live-action remake

HQ

Disney hasn't exactly been shy about remaking some of its beloved cartoon and animation movies as live-action lately with mixed results, and that has apparently inspired another company known for its animated franchises to do something similar with more modern outings.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Universal is doing a live-action remake of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon. This will seemingly be an extremely faithful remake, as Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the animated trilogy, will make his live-action directorial debut with this project. We might not even have to wait too long to see the result either because the movie is set to premiere around the original's 15th anniversary on March 14, 2025. Then it's not surprising to hear THR's sources claim the casting process has already started, which begs the question:

Who would you like to be cast as the main characters?