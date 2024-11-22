How to Train Your Dragon director defends Astrid casting

HQ

The adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has been criticised by fans since it showcased its first few images. Some are critiquing the movie in good faith, saying that it does just seem to be a needless live-action version of a movie that charmed many with its animation over a decade ago, but others are taking aim at actress Nico Parker, for being cast as Astrid.

The actor, who received praise for her role as Sarah Miller in The Last of Us, has been criticised due to the colour of her skin, and how it doesn't match up with that of the Astrid in the 2010 animated movie.

The How to Train Your Dragon director has stepped in to defend Parker, saying that she was chosen as she was the best actor for the role. On Instagram, Dean DeBlois wrote:

"We auditioned many actors for the roles, including actors who looked like their animated counterparts. But we chose the actors who best embodied the spirit and personality of the characters, since the tribe in this version is made up of descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings had ever travelled (which historically was far and wide - Vikings mixed with many cultures)."

"Still, we're crafting a fantasy," he continued. "Not historical fact, and all will be revealed in time. We're not making a shot for shot remake."

What do you think of the controversy surrounding Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon?