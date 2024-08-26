How to Secure Your Crypto Assets in Online Games

Cryptocurrency and online gaming have intersected for some time now and opened up a myriad of opportunities for gamers to truly own in-game assets and rewards. Between play-to-earn models and the massive crypto gaming buzz that's been sweeping across both the crypto and the gaming industries, it certainly seems to be a brave new world out there.

All the new possibilities for players to earn from their favorite activity and for developers to work on new monetization strategies in the gaming sector have made crypto gaming both highly popular and potentially very lucrative. Unfortunately, this has also caused many people and companies to want to ride off this burgeoning industry's coattails, or worse yet, exploit it and the people involved.

As a result, players need to know how to protect themselves and the digital assets they earn online from crypto gaming. At the moment, one of the largest threats out there is misinformation. Scammers thrive on people not understanding how things work or the truth about certain things.

For instance, many people looking to get into the industry mistake play-to-earn games for crypto gambling. While they aren't the same thing, the best Bitcoin casinos with instant withdrawals are also seeing a massive surge of interest from players at the moment.

According to the editor Kane Pepi, these sites can generally be found through offshore sites and leverage cryptocurrency payments so players can transfer their winnings in as little as 10 minutes. These kinds of casinos are also less restrictive and usually offer better bonuses and features than traditional casinos.

Perks like these have caused players to flock to them. However, another phenomenon is where people who believe these platforms are the same as play-to-earn crypto games, use them believing they are guaranteed to earn cryptocurrency just for playing. Of course, with gambling, there's no such thing as a guaranteed win, so players can lose their holdings without realizing they aren't playing a play-to-earn game.

Real play-to-earn games differ considerably as they are traditional in their gameplay and not casino or gambling games. They also differ in the fact that you can earn from them and amass or stake digital assets by playing them. However, once earned, the next step is for players to keep their holdings safe.

Unfortunately, as revolutionary as cryptocurrencies have been as a disruptor of the financial world and an alternative to centralized fiat currencies, they are also at risk. Things like specialized and advanced forms of hacking are required to steal cryptocurrency. However, that doesn't mean they are invincible.Since cryptocurrency is the main payment method in crypto gaming, players have to find ways to keep their digital assets safe from any number of ways they can lose them.

Unfortunately, since sophisticated measures are required to hack a blockchain, these are relatively secure, and it's actually the holders themselves who pose the biggest security threats to themselves. This is because one of the leading causes of cryptocurrency fraud and theft stems from users not adequately protecting the passwords for their crypto wallets.

For that reason, advanced password safety measures are recommended for crypto game players or any holder of cryptocurrencies and digital assets for that matter. Features like multi-factor authentication (MFA) can go a long way toward enhancing password security. It essentially adds on other steps to allow access to a crypto wallet so even knowing the password will not be enough to get into it.

Phishing scams are another threat that relies on methods like duping the user into clicking on a link that allows a virus to enter their PC or phone or using an infected USB drive. Either way, the end result is that hackers can gain access to your device and spy on it or use it to record your keystrokes and gain access to your crypto wallet that way.

Again, good password habits can assist here. However, this also requires being vigilant and smart about not unwittingly passing information along to any malicious persons. It also means recognizing the signs and not responding to unsolicited emails or texts. These are all within a user's ability to prevent.

However, when it comes to blockchain vulnerabilities on decentralized smart contacts or crypto games that use central servers, there isn't much a user can do to prevent the loss of game assets. However, in those cases, it pays to be tech savvy and do your research before signing up to a particular crypto game platform. Things like examining its whitepaper, keeping abreast of crypto news, and having a good understanding of blockchain technology in general can help players avoid using ones with vulnerabilities.

If not, these issues can result in huge losses for players and developers. Aside from this, in some cases, the developers themselves may be the unscrupulous ones who write exit strategies into the code that allow them to make off with all the cryptocurrency and abandon the project.

As you can tell by now, protecting in-game digital assets earned by playing crypto games can be a challenge. However, for those players who approach it with diligence and smarts, crypto gaming can also be a terrific and fun way to earn crypto assets. All it takes to enjoy it is being careful until security gets better.